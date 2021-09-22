Pokémon HOME update adds Furfrou forms and new Global Trade features

Along with the Fashion Week festivities in Pokémon Go, Pokémon HOME has also received a small update, allowing players to store all the different forms of Furfrou, a feature that was previously unavailable.

During fashion week, the sixth generation Pokémon Furfrou was added to Pokémon Go, along with all of its different forms. There are 10 different forms that change the coat of this Pokémon. Within Pokémon Go, some are available globally, while others are only present in certain locations.

When porting Furfrou in from any of the Pokémon titles previously released, including X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, or Ultra Moon, Furfrou would have its coat reset to its base appearance for storage. With this change, players can use Pokémon HOME to store their collection of different looks.

While this is a new addition that was first reported by Serebii.net, there is no indication whether Furfrou will revert to its original appearance over time after being stored in Pokémon HOME.

Pokémon HOME’s latest update also introduced some new features for the Global Trading System. These include the ability to mark yourself as the original trainer for a Pokémon caught in any game, and the ability to search for Pokémon other trainers are requesting.

The Fashion Week event in Pokémon Go will run from today until Sept. 28 at 10pm CT. If you are looking to add Furfrou to your collection, don’t miss this chance, as it may be the best opportunity you’ll get to collect all the available forms.