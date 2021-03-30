Pokémon Go’s Tricky Pokémon event to bring mischievous content for April Fools’ Day

Niantic has dropped all of the details for its Pokémon Go Tricky Pokémon event that will run on April Fools’ Day, which will focus on Pokémon with playful and mischievous natures.

Pokémon like Croagunk, Aipom, and Purrloin will all be appearing more frequently in the wild. Team Go Rocket Grunts will be causing trouble at PokéStops and from their balloons, too.

Throughout the event, those Rocket Grunts will only have Shadow Aipom on their teams. The new Team Go Rocket Timed Research will also launch. This Timed Research will be available from April 1 to 8, with one of the rewards being a Super Rocket Radar.

If you complete this research, you’ll have a shot at rescuing Shadow Zapdos from Team Go Rocket’s leader, Giovanni, throughout April.

Along with the other pranksters, Ditto will be appearing more frequently in the wild to distract and confuse players. Ditto will also be able to transform into a new Pokémon species, so you’ll have to work around that to complete all of the tasks.

In addition, Niantic will be cutting the Go Battle League’s switch timer in half, allowing players to more rapidly swap between their Pokémon and cause mayhem on the battlefield.

The Tricky Pokémon event will only run from 12am to 11:59pm local time on April 1.

