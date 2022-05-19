Pokémon Go’s Prime Gaming partnership features in-person events during May Community Day for students

Select universities in the U.S. will get a small bonus.

As part of a new collaboration between Niantic and Amazon Prime Gaming, select universities around the U.S. will be getting exclusive on-campus Pokémon Go meetups—starting with the May Community Day.

On May 21, Prime Gaming, through its Prime Student offering, will host on-campus events for Alolan Geodude Community Day from 11am to 2pm local time. This includes Amazon Prime Student Ambassadors will attending and handing out items to players who show up to meet other trainers and catch Pokémon.

Here are the locations and universities that have been selected:

Seattle University – Campion Hall Lobby

University of California-Davis – UC Davis Memorial Union Quad

University of California-Los Angeles – Bruin Plaza, in front of Ackerman Union

University of California-San Diego – Middle of Sixth College Lawn From 1pm to 2pm local time

University of California-Santa Cruz – East Field From 12pm to 2pm local time



In addition to this in-person activation, Pokémon Go players who are also subscribed to Prime Gaming can redeem codes for free item bundles. The first bundle is already live and contains 30 Poké Balls, five Max Revives, and a Star Piece.

Once you claim your bundle code from the Prime Gaming website, you can redeem the code from the Niantic Rewards website by signing into your Pokémon Go account or by visiting the in-game shop in the Pokémon Go app, though the in-app redemption is only available on Android devices.

It’s unclear if these on-campus events will extend to future events, but the Pokémon Go partnership with Prime Gaming for those special bundles will run through July 2022.