Pokémon Go With Light Comes Shadow event brings shiny Vullaby, shadow Lugia

Team Rocket has infiltrated the Festival of Lights event and Giovanni comes out of hiding.

Niantic has revealed a new Pokémon Go event called With Light Comes Shadow, which will provide a small Team GO Rocket boost to the Festival of Lights event.

Team GO Rocket has taken over the Festival of Lights and are trying to take away Hoopa. The event starts on Nov. 9 at 12am local time.

The event is bringing a new shiny to the game in Vullaby. It and its evolution, Mandibuzz, can be found in the wild and a guaranteed chance for a shiny Vullaby is available with event-exclusive Field Research.

Shadow Lugia has also been added to the event and will be obtainable after a successful fight against Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni. He’ll have shadow Persian, Rhyperior, and Lugia. After the fight, players will be able to try their hand at catching Shadow Lugia.

Special Research will be introduced with the event that requires players to defeat five Team GO Rocket Grunts, a Team GO Rocket Leader, and the Team GO Rocket boss. This is a continuation of the Misunderstood Mischief research that relates to Hoopa. Doing all three of these tasks rewards trainers with a Rocket Radar, Super Rocket Radar, and Lucky Egg, respectively. When all three are complete, the game will reward players with an Absol encounter, two Golden Razz Berries, and 40 Houndoom Mega Energy.

After trainers have completed all three of the Team GO Rocket tasks, they’ll have three auto-completed tasks to tap, all of which give 2,000 XP and culminate in 20 Hoopa candy, one Star Piece, and a Dusknoir encounter.

During the event, as a bonus, trainers can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Team GO Rocket will also appear more frequently at PokéStops and in Rocket Balloons.