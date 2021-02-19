Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket owners to be gifted an exclusive hat

Players will get a different hat depending on the version they select.

The selection of the Green or Red version for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto will have one more impact on the game. The event’s ticket owners will be gifted an exclusive hat of the color of the version chosen during the event, Niantic announced earlier today.

A Special Research will have to be completed for the gift to be awarded to ticket owners, however. It might require some effort since most of previous Special Researches included several steps to complete, some more complicated than others.

Proud of the version you chose, #PokemonGOTour Kanto ticket holders? Good news! Completing the event’s Special Research will reward you with a hat avatar item styled after your selected version! pic.twitter.com/PdvODmvyol — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 19, 2021

On top of offering a different gift, choosing the Green or Red version for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event will cause different Pokémon to have increased spawn rates and there will be version-exclusive Pokémon.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto will start on Feb. 20 at 9am local time with Collection challenges, Special Research tasks, and other challenges to get rewards. It will end on Feb. 28.

All of the challenges and special events will be Kanto-themed, with the return of old music remixed and increased chances of capturing shiny, legendary, and shadow Pokémon from the region.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Niantic couldn’t host community events all around the world like it usually does every year. This virtual event is a new way to celebrate the game while staying safe during the pandemic. Tickets can be bought directly in the shop of the game for $11.99.