Pokémon Go Tour: Johto to feature Celebi, Shiny Gyarados, and a choice between Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto is quickly approaching and Niantic has some details to share regarding the first portion of the event, which will take place on Feb. 26 from 9am to 9pm local time.

Similar to the previous Go Tour, Go Tour: Johto will give players who purchase an event ticket the chance to choose between two paths. These will be split between Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver, though a secondary option will require players to choose between Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile as their partner Pokémon for the event.

Depending on which partner Pokémon you choose, you’ll receive different Special Research tasks. And with the different versions, you can expect to see certain Pokémon only spawning depending on if you select Gold or Silver.

New event-exclusive Field Research will also give players a chance to earn multiple items to help evolve their Pokémon and Rocket Radar pieces.

Players who complete the event’s Special Research will earn an encounter with a Shiny Gyarados and a Celebi that knows the event-exclusive move Magical Leaf. Exclusive Ho-Oh Wings and Lugia Mask avatar items will also be given out as rewards.

If you purchase the ticket for Go Fest: Johto, which is available now for $11.99, you’ll receive more access to the Season of Heritage February Timed Research and more. Additional details about the event and its second day “step back into Kanto” content will be shared soon.