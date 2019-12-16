Pokémon Go to partner with Tokyo Esports Festa

Niantic, the creator of Pokémon Go, has revealed a special esports collaboration with the upcoming Tokyo Esports Festa in January 2020.

As part of this partnership, Niantic plans to host a Pokémon Go competition at the event with entry applications now open. This event will be a small tournament that will also feature unique field research tasks.

The top-16 players who clear the most field research tasks during the event will move on to a Great League tournament to test their skills with the Pokémon they caught.

Pokémon GO Japan on Twitter 『ポケモン GO』 × eスポーツ!? 2020年1月開催のeスポーツイベント「東京eスポーツフェスタ」で、お台場を舞台に「ゲット」と「バトル」をテーマにした「ポケモン GO ゲット＆バトルトーナメント」を開催します！参加応募も受付中！ https://t.co/AiRe0sfnRC #ポケモンGO #eスポーツ

The event will kick off on Jan. 11. There will also be a host of side events happening at the Tokyo Esports Festa that will reward kids and trainers with novelty items, like stickers.

A bunch of different and rare Pokémon will appear around the venue for mobile users who happen to be in the area, so there’s definitely something for everyone who’s interested in attending.