Pokémon Go rewards for January, February Timed Research includes Goomy and Noibat avatar hats

It’s 2022 and Niantic has plenty of big plans for the year, starting with new timed research and seasonal bonuses for players to work through and collect.
Starting Jan. 1, the first of the monthly seasonal bonuses was made available to those who purchased a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. To get the XP Challenge timed research, you’ll need to purchase your ticket before Jan 10.
During January, players will earn themselves double XP for the first catch of the day. This will help a ton with building up XP for the timed research challenge.
The grand prize for January’s timed research is the unique avatar item Goomy Hat. If you want to claim this, you’ll need to gather a total of 240,000 XP. Along with the hat, there are plenty of other rewards to earn as you work up XP.
- 240,000 – Goomy Hat
- 240,000 – Star Piece
- 200,000 – 2,500 Stardust
- 175,000 – Goomy
- 150,000 – 3x Golden Razz Berry
- 130,000 – Togetic
- 110,000 – 25x Ultra Ball
- 90,000 – Shedinja
- 70,000 – Pinap Berries
- 60,000 – 20x Great Ball
- 47,500 – Porygon
- 35,000 – 25x Poke Balls
- 25,000 – 15x Razz Berry
- 15,000 – Cranidos
- 6,000 – 1x Lure Module
- 1,000 – 15x Poke Ball
Along with these rewards for January, the seasonal bonus and timed research were revealed for February also. February’s monthly bonus will see increased XP and Candy bonuses from hatching eggs. The prize to strive toward for the month is another Avatar Item, the Noibat Hat.
To earn this exclusive avatar item, you’ll need to complete the timed research catch challenge. Ultimately it will take 600 catches to get the hat, but there is more to be earned along the way.
- 600 – Noibat Hat
- 600 – Remote Raid Pass
- 500 – 5,000 XP
- 425 – Noibat
- 365 – 3x Golden Razz Berry
- 315 – Pupitar
- 275 – Galarian Zigzagoon
- 235 – 2x Silver Pinap Berries
- 200 – Primeape
- 165 – 15x Nanab Berries
- 135 – Gligar
- 105 – 15x Great Balls
- 80 – 15x Razz Berry
- 55 – Krabby
- 35 – 1x Incense
- 15 – 20x Poke Ball
Similarly, you’ll need to own a ticket to the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto before Feb. 10 to get access to this content. Also, you’ll want to note that to get these exclusive timed research missions you’ll need to log in between Jan. 1 to 10, and Feb. 1 to 10.
You can check out all the information on The Season of Heritage in Pokémon Go via the game’s official website here.