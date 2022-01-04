Pokémon Go rewards for January, February Timed Research includes Goomy and Noibat avatar hats

It’s 2022 and Niantic has plenty of big plans for the year, starting with new timed research and seasonal bonuses for players to work through and collect.

Starting Jan. 1, the first of the monthly seasonal bonuses was made available to those who purchased a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. To get the XP Challenge timed research, you’ll need to purchase your ticket before Jan 10.

🎟️ Prepurchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Johto ticket before January 10, 2022, to access January’s and February’s Timed Research! 🎟️



🐉 Complete January’s Timed Research to earn rewards, including a Goomy Hat avatar item!



📝 Read more here: https://t.co/cFtZ7IZ4Mo pic.twitter.com/muJ8emgNLo — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2022

During January, players will earn themselves double XP for the first catch of the day. This will help a ton with building up XP for the timed research challenge.

The grand prize for January’s timed research is the unique avatar item Goomy Hat. If you want to claim this, you’ll need to gather a total of 240,000 XP. Along with the hat, there are plenty of other rewards to earn as you work up XP.

240,000 – Goomy Hat

240,000 – Star Piece

200,000 – 2,500 Stardust

175,000 – Goomy

150,000 – 3x Golden Razz Berry

130,000 – Togetic

110,000 – 25x Ultra Ball

90,000 – Shedinja

70,000 – Pinap Berries

60,000 – 20x Great Ball

47,500 – Porygon

35,000 – 25x Poke Balls

25,000 – 15x Razz Berry

15,000 – Cranidos

6,000 – 1x Lure Module

1,000 – 15x Poke Ball

Along with these rewards for January, the seasonal bonus and timed research were revealed for February also. February’s monthly bonus will see increased XP and Candy bonuses from hatching eggs. The prize to strive toward for the month is another Avatar Item, the Noibat Hat.

To earn this exclusive avatar item, you’ll need to complete the timed research catch challenge. Ultimately it will take 600 catches to get the hat, but there is more to be earned along the way.

600 – Noibat Hat

600 – Remote Raid Pass

500 – 5,000 XP

425 – Noibat

365 – 3x Golden Razz Berry

315 – Pupitar

275 – Galarian Zigzagoon

235 – 2x Silver Pinap Berries

200 – Primeape

165 – 15x Nanab Berries

135 – Gligar

105 – 15x Great Balls

80 – 15x Razz Berry

55 – Krabby

35 – 1x Incense

15 – 20x Poke Ball

Similarly, you’ll need to own a ticket to the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto before Feb. 10 to get access to this content. Also, you’ll want to note that to get these exclusive timed research missions you’ll need to log in between Jan. 1 to 10, and Feb. 1 to 10.

Trainers, if you've purchased tickets to Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, you will have to log into Pokémon GO between January 1-10 to receive January Timed Research, and between February 1-10 to receive February Timed Research. For details, see https://t.co/aT7iFc0oum — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) January 3, 2022

You can check out all the information on The Season of Heritage in Pokémon Go via the game’s official website here.