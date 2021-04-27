Pokémon Go launch sponsored gifts for all players

Team Rocket balloons won’t be the only floating drops in the sky for long.

Sponsored balloons will now be found occasionally in Pokémon Go, Niantic announced today. The balloons will be bringing goodies to players across the globe, should they choose to accept them.

All Trainers will now occasionally see balloons bringing Sponsored Gifts. For more information about these Gifts: https://t.co/1vMGssQteV — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 26, 2021

Players can find these balloons when they visit Gyms, PokéStop, or after a Raid. Opening these gifts will show players who it’s from, and they will also provide in-game resources for players to use.

The advertiser seen by each player will differ depending on their geographical location. Since its rollout in the US, companies like Grub Hub and Starbucks have been utilizing this feature to advertise within the game.

Image via Niantic

For those who would prefer not to see any advertisements on their game you can toggle this feature off and on within the settings. Child accounts will also not be part of this feature at all.

The rollout continues for players around the world. Players should begin to notice the balloons shortly–and remember that there’s an option to turn them off if you don’t like them.