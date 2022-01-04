Pokémon Go January 2022 Research Tasks and rewards

Aspiring researchers are up for these tasks.

Pokemon Go
Image via Niantic

A new month and year are underway. And for Pokémon Go fans, that means there are new Research Tasks to complete and rewards to collect. Thanks to these monthly resets, there’s always something new to do in Pokémon Go.

Completing Research Tasks may take a while depending on their requirements, but the rewards make completing them more than worth it. The following Field Research Tasks will be available until Jan. 31, so you should grab their rewards before they get replaced with a new set of tasks.

Here are all the Pokémon Go Research Tasks and rewards for January 2022.

Care Tasks

Research TasksRewards
Earn two Candies by walking with your buddyBunnelby
Earn three Candies by walking with your buddyStunfisk
Earn five Hearts with your BuddyEevee
Evolve a PokémonEevee
Hatch an EggMantine
Hatch two EggsBeldum
Hatch three EggsChansey
Trade a PokémonBidoof

Capture Tasks

Research TasksRewards
Catch a Dragon-type PokémonBagon or Dratini
Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon10 Charizard Mega Energy
Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon10 Venusaur Mega Energy
Catch 10 Normal-type Pokémon10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon10 Blastoise Mega Energy
Catch five Different Species of PokémonBurmy (Plant/Sandy/Trash)
Catch five PokémonRhyhorn
Catch five Pokémon with Weather BoostHippopotas, Poliwag, Snover, or Vulpix
Catch seven PokémonMagikarp
Make three Excellent Throws in a rowGible
Make three Great ThrowsAnorith, Lileep, or Snubbull
Make five Great Curveball Throws in a rowSpinda
Make five Nice ThrowsDunsparce
Use five Berries to Help Catch PokémonWurmple

Combat Tasks

Research TasksRewards
Win two RaidsSnorlax
Win five RaidsAerodactyl
Win a level three or higher raidOmanyte/Kabuto
Battle in the GO Battle League twiceStunfisk
Defeat a Team GO Rocket LeaderLapras

Trainer Tasks

Research TasksRewards
Open five GiftsSlakoth
Power up a Pokémon three timesBulbasaur/Charmander/Squirtle
Power up a Pokémon five timesChikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile
Power up a Pokémon seven timesMudkip/Torchic/Treecko
Spin three Pokestops or GymsSudowoodo
Spin five Pokestops or GymsRalts
Take a snapshot of a wild PokémonHoppip/Miltank/Murkrow/Yanma
Walk for two kilometersShellder