Pokémon Go January 2022 Research Tasks and rewards

A new month and year are underway. And for Pokémon Go fans, that means there are new Research Tasks to complete and rewards to collect. Thanks to these monthly resets, there’s always something new to do in Pokémon Go.
Completing Research Tasks may take a while depending on their requirements, but the rewards make completing them more than worth it. The following Field Research Tasks will be available until Jan. 31, so you should grab their rewards before they get replaced with a new set of tasks.
Here are all the Pokémon Go Research Tasks and rewards for January 2022.