Pokémon Go January 2022 Research Tasks and rewards

A new month and year are underway. And for Pokémon Go fans, that means there are new Research Tasks to complete and rewards to collect. Thanks to these monthly resets, there’s always something new to do in Pokémon Go.

Completing Research Tasks may take a while depending on their requirements, but the rewards make completing them more than worth it. The following Field Research Tasks will be available until Jan. 31, so you should grab their rewards before they get replaced with a new set of tasks.

Here are all the Pokémon Go Research Tasks and rewards for January 2022.

Care Tasks

Research Tasks Rewards Earn two Candies by walking with your buddy Bunnelby Earn three Candies by walking with your buddy Stunfisk Earn five Hearts with your Buddy Eevee Evolve a Pokémon Eevee Hatch an Egg Mantine Hatch two Eggs Beldum Hatch three Eggs Chansey Trade a Pokémon Bidoof

Capture Tasks

Research Tasks Rewards Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon Bagon or Dratini Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon 10 Charizard Mega Energy Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon 10 Venusaur Mega Energy Catch 10 Normal-type Pokémon 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon 10 Blastoise Mega Energy Catch five Different Species of Pokémon Burmy (Plant/Sandy/Trash) Catch five Pokémon Rhyhorn Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost Hippopotas, Poliwag, Snover, or Vulpix Catch seven Pokémon Magikarp Make three Excellent Throws in a row Gible Make three Great Throws Anorith, Lileep, or Snubbull Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row Spinda Make five Nice Throws Dunsparce Use five Berries to Help Catch Pokémon Wurmple

Combat Tasks

Research Tasks Rewards Win two Raids Snorlax Win five Raids Aerodactyl Win a level three or higher raid Omanyte/Kabuto Battle in the GO Battle League twice Stunfisk Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader Lapras

Trainer Tasks