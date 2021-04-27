Pokémon Go Fest 2021 set to run in July

Pokémon Go Fest is making its return as a two-day global event on July 17 and 18.

Niantic confirmed the dates today for this year’s biggest Pokémon Go event, but the actual details about what content will be included is scarce.

The developers are looking to make Pokémon Go Fest 2021 something to remember, with it being the intersection of the game’s fifth anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the entire Pokémon franchise.

Last year, the event moved to an online-only format because of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw the introduction of Global Challenges, events that had players from around the world working together to unlock rewards. It is very likely that the Global Challenge Arena will make a return, along with event-exclusive research that will lead to an encounter with a rare Pokémon.

There is also one specific line where Niantic asked players to “stay tuned” for more details, which points to this year’s Mythical Pokémon encounter being the Melody Pokémon, Meloetta.