Pokémon Go Fest 2021 details, new Battle League cup, and more found in datamine

A new text update was pushed to Pokémon Go early today, which included some pretty important information for both the Go Battle League and Go Fest 2021.

Thanks to datamining group PokeMiners, we have an early look at what will allegedly be the times for Pokémon Go Fest 2021, a new GBL Cup, and a new questline.

Starting with Go Fest, we already knew that the 2021 iteration of the annual event would be a two-day global event on July 17 and 18. Now, it appears that the ticket details list it as running from 10am to 6pm local time on both days.

If this ends up being accurate, it will be a slight reduction in run time from Go Fest 2020, which ran from 10am to 8pm local time on both July 25 and 26 last summer. We will need to wait for official confirmation and details to see just what Niantic is planning for the event, however.

For GBL, it looks like a new Special Cup will be dropping in the future. The only text found in an initial sweep by PokeMiners was the name, Elemental Cup, which likely means it will be a more specific variant of previous Type-centric GBL events.

There is also a new set of quests for capturing Pokémon and taking a snapshot of Eevee in the wild. Not much to go on there, but it looks like the wild snapshots will be kept in rotation for upcoming questlines.

Some more detailed text files were pushed for the previously discovered Raid Logging and contact onboarding features. All of it is basic text that describes various features and uses, which means both will likely be officially released in an update very soon.

All of this information was taken from a datamine and should be taken lightly until Niantic confirms the content. You can read more about the full data breakdown on The Silph Road Reddit.