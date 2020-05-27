Pokémon Go Fest 2020 starts virtually on July 25

Niantic is making huge changes to Pokémon Go Fest in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With air travel restricted this year, Niantic is planning the first virtual Pokémon Go Fest. This will allow trainers across the world to take part in the event from July 25 to 26.

Pokémon Go Fests are events that usually happen across certain cities in the world where fans can pay tickets to get exclusive Pokémon and rewards over the course of a weekend.

A completely reimagined Pokémon GO Fest experience is coming your way soon, Trainers!



☀️ July 25

☀️ July 26



Save the dates! #PokemonGOFest2020

Learn more: https://t.co/YEeqRAbLV2 pic.twitter.com/3AtAzkUldx — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2020

Ticket owners who opt into this event will be able to take part in both days instead of just one like with previous Go Fests.

That’s all we know about the event for now, though. Niantic promised to reveal more information and prices on its websites over the coming weeks.