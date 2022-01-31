Pokémon Go brings in the Lunar New Year with Hisuian Voltorb, Shiny Litleo

The annual event is back with some new twists.

Pokémon Go is bringing back the Lunar New Year event from Feb. 1 to 7, celebrating the Year of the Tiger with some extra bonuses that will give players increased luck.

During the event, Litleo is going to be available as a Shiny for the first time and players will continue to see Hisuian Voltorb appearing as the mini-event that introduced the new Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to the game has ended.

Throughout the celebration, players will have an increased chance to receive Lucky Pokémon from trades or to become Lucky Friends with other players. Everyone will also receive double Stardust from opening Gifts and can do an additional Special Trade every day.

The final piece of bonus content is new event-exclusive Field and Timed Research that will give players a chance to encounter a handful of rare Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Litleo, Espurr, Darumaka, and more. The Timed Research will give out Gyarados Mega Energy, too.

Here’s the full list of increased encounters and the raid rotation that will be active from Feb. 1 to 7: