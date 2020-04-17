PMPL SEA season one finals will take place in May

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia season one finals will be held from May 1 to 3, Tencent announced today. The tournament was initially set to be held on April 18 and 19 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will now be played online and livestreamed on Facebook Gaming. More details will be revealed in the days leading up to the tournament.

It will feature the 16 best teams from across SEA who will be competing for a share of the approximately $150,000 prize pool and two spots in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East. These 16 teams have made it to the finals through the regional pro leagues held for Malaysia/Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia. Three teams have also qualified through the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) for the SEA wildcard region.

The qualified teams so far are as follows:

RRQ Athena

Golden Car

King of Gamers Club

ILLUMINATE The Murder

Morph Team

Bigetron RA

Onic Esports

Team Secret

Yoodo Gank

Bigetron AROV

Blacklist International

Orange Esports.CG

Yangon Galacticos

Three more teams will be added to this list after the PMPL Vietnam finals, which will be held from April 24 to 26.