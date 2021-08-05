PMPL MY/SG season 4 to begin August 24 with a $150,000 prize pool

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MY/SG (Malaysia/Singapore) season four is here with a prize pool of $150,000.

It will happen from Aug. 24 to Sep. 26 with 20 of the best teams from across the two countries competing for slots to the SEA Championship and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

The top 12 teams from the previous season of the PMPL MY/SG have received a direct invite to the competition. Besides this, four teams each have made it through the PUBG Mobile Malaysia National Championship 2021 and the PMPL MY/SG season four qualifiers respectively. The 20 teams in the Pro League are as follows:

Invited teams

Geekfam

Team Secret

4Rivals

Anti Circle

Axis Redone

Team SMG

RSAG

Evos VIP

Homebois

Al-Ikhlas R2K

Team Whales

PMNC Malaysia

Yoodo Alliance

Team Bosskurr

Gank

YSX Esport

PMPL MY/SG qualifiers

NSP Astra

TABAH NSEA

Farang Lejund

VXM

A group draw will be held on Aug. 14 to split the 20 teams into five groups of four teams. The season will officially kick off on Aug. 24 with the country league. The league will be held across several weeks.

The top 16 teams from each weekdays’ play (Tuesday and Wednesday) will qualify for that week’s Super Weekend on Friday to Sunday. The rankings for the weekdays’ play will reset every week. The standings for the Super Weekend, on the other hand, will decide the 16 teams that will make it to the finals of the PMPL MY/SG season four.

A lot is at stake in the PMPL MY/SG’s final season of 2021. The top teams from here will make it to the PMPL SEA Championship season four where slots to the PMGC 2021 are up for grabs. Besides this, the points in the Super Weekend and finals will decide the one team that represents the region in the PMGC. These points will be added from both seasons of the PMPL MY/SG in 2021.

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Malaysia Facebook and YouTube channels. It will also be broadcasted on WeTV and Esports Fight Club.

The fourth season of the PMPL MY/SG is co-organized by VSPN. Xiamo is the smartphone partner, WeTV is the media partner, while Esports Fight Club is the telco partner.