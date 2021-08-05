PMPL Indonesia season 4 to begin August 24 with $150,000 prize pool

The fourth season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia will begin on Aug. 24, Tencent announced today. Twenty of the best teams from the country will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize money, and slots to the SEA Championship and the Global Championship.
Eleven of the teams have received a direct invite to the league based on their performance in the previous season earlier this year. The remaining nine have made it through the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) Indonesia last June. The teams that will be competing in the PMPL Indonesia season four are:
Invited teams
- Livescape
- Bigetron Red Aliens
- Aura Esports
- Genesis Dogma Gids
- Bonafide Esports
- Boom Esports
- RRQ RYU
- Victim Sovers
- Voin Victory 88
- Onic Esports
- Skylightz Gaming
PMCN Indonesia
- NFT Esports
- Nero Team
- Supply Bang
- Maruszama Echo
- Takae Esports
- Alter Ego Esports
- Eagle 365 Esports
- Dewa United Esports
- Zone Esports
The regular season begins Aug. 24 with the 20 teams divided into five groups of four. The group draw will take place on Aug. 21.
The complete schedule for the regular season is yet to be revealed. Just like last season, after a long regular season, the top 16 teams will likely advance to the finals where a national champion will be crowned.
Realme is the main sponsor for this season while Esports Fight Club is the media partner. All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Indonesia Facebook, NimoTV, and YouTube channels.
The top teams from the fourth season will advance to the PMPL SEA Championship season four where slots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 are up for grabs. Besides this, the points in PMPL Indonesia season three will also determine the team that will represent Indonesia in the PMGC. The teams with the most points in seasons three and four of the Pro League in Indonesia will secure a berth at the Global Championship.