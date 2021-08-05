PMPL Indonesia season 4 to begin August 24 with $150,000 prize pool

The fourth season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia will begin on Aug. 24, Tencent announced today. Twenty of the best teams from the country will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize money, and slots to the SEA Championship and the Global Championship.

Eleven of the teams have received a direct invite to the league based on their performance in the previous season earlier this year. The remaining nine have made it through the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) Indonesia last June. The teams that will be competing in the PMPL Indonesia season four are:

Invited teams

Livescape

Bigetron Red Aliens

Aura Esports

Genesis Dogma Gids

Bonafide Esports

Boom Esports

RRQ RYU

Victim Sovers

Voin Victory 88

Onic Esports

Skylightz Gaming

PMCN Indonesia

NFT Esports

Nero Team

Supply Bang

Maruszama Echo

Takae Esports

Alter Ego Esports

Eagle 365 Esports

Dewa United Esports

Zone Esports

The regular season begins Aug. 24 with the 20 teams divided into five groups of four. The group draw will take place on Aug. 21.

The complete schedule for the regular season is yet to be revealed. Just like last season, after a long regular season, the top 16 teams will likely advance to the finals where a national champion will be crowned.

Realme is the main sponsor for this season while Esports Fight Club is the media partner. All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Indonesia Facebook, NimoTV, and YouTube channels.

The top teams from the fourth season will advance to the PMPL SEA Championship season four where slots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 are up for grabs. Besides this, the points in PMPL Indonesia season three will also determine the team that will represent Indonesia in the PMGC. The teams with the most points in seasons three and four of the Pro League in Indonesia will secure a berth at the Global Championship.