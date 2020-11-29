PMGC Super Weekend postponed due to power outage at the studio

Matches will be held either tomorrow or the day after.

The final day of week one of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero has been postponed due to a “power outage” at the PMGC studio.

Earlier today, Tencent announced that the broadcast will be postponed by an hour due to the same. Later, it was announced that the matches will be delayed by another hour as Tencent works to resolve any “major issues.” It seems that these couldn’t be fixed because Tencent finally said that the day’s play will be postponed to either tomorrow or Tuesday.

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience possible for everyone involved, and while this is a heartbreaking decision, it is the only one we can make in this situation,” Tencent said.

The PMGC studio is situated in Katowice, Poland. It was constructed earlier this year in a partnership with esports company ESL, which is also producing the PMGC.

The matches will begin tomorrow at 5am CT if the issue is fixed. If that doesn’t happen, the matches will be played on Tuesday. In this case, the second week, which was supposed to begin on Tuesday, will likely be pushed forward as well.

While it is unclear what exactly happened, Tencent’s esports manager, Jan M. Janhke tweeted a picture with burned up electrical opponents.

How my Sunday is going, what about yours? pic.twitter.com/JMK42plnkS — Jan M. Jahnke (@JanSC2) November 29, 2020

Jahnke also said that the team will work on a detailed announcement on what happened today. No such announcement has been made yet.