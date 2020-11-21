PMGC season zero scrims supported by Tencent to begin on Nov. 21

All 24 teams qualified for the PMGC will be competing in the scrims.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero will kick-off on Nov. 24. The best 24 teams from around the world will be competing for the title of world champions and a share of the $2 million prize pool.

Ahead of it, the PMGC scrims featuring the same format as the weekdays’ play of the actual event has been revealed by the manager of North American representatives Execute, Rena “Sakumai” Sun. The scrims are supported by Tencent. They will happen on Nov. 21 and 22.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Format

The teams will be split into three groups of eight teams each. These groups will be the same as the main PMGC.

Two groups will play at a time.

A total of 12 matches will happen over the two days with six matches being played per day.

Teams and Groups

Here are the teams and groups of the PMGC season zero scrims.

Flow of Maps

Nov. 21 (Day one)

Match one: Erangel (Groups A and B)

Match two: Miramar (Groups B and C)

Match three: Sanhok (Groups A and C)

Match four: Vikendi (Groups A and B)

Match five: Erangel (Groups B and C)

Match six: Miramar (Groups A and C)

Nov. 22 (Day two)

Match one: Sanhok (Groups A and B)

Match two: Vikendi (Groups B and C)

Match three: Erangel (Groups A and C)

Match four: Miramar (Groups A and B)

Match five: Sanhok (Groups B and C)

Match six: Vikendi (Groups A and C)

Stream

The scrims will be livestreamed in several languages. It will begin at 4:45am CT. This includes English, Korean, Nepali, Thai, Bangla, Malay, and Hindi.