PMGC 2020 Finals day 2 postponed due to technical issues

The competition is being played online since the players have been quarantined.

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals has been “temporarily suspended” due to technical issues, Tencent announced today.

All players were supposed to be competing from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in the PMGC Finals. After three players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, however, Tencent placed all competitors in self-quarantine. They’re now competing from their hotel rooms.

Yesterday, some matches were delayed as well for the same reason. With such a short period to prepare for an online event, it’s not surprising to see that the competition is plagued with connectivity issues.

“We sincerely apologize for the long delays and inconvenience caused to our players and fans, and we are working diligently to resolve the issues,” Tencent said in its statement.

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Finals Announcement: pic.twitter.com/mfo8PGQuzz — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 22, 2021

Due to the technical issues yesterday, Tencent announced earlier today that it was adding more matches to the competition. Instead of the usual six matches per day, the remaining three days will each feature seven matches.

It’s unclear how the format will be adjusted after the postponement of today’s matches.

Right now, Digital Athletics lead the overall rankings in the PMGC 2020 Finals. Four Angry Men, Natus Vincere, RRQ Athena, and Team Secret are the other teams in the top five. Defending world champions, Bigetron Red Aliens, are sitting at the bottom of the table with just 15 points in six matches.