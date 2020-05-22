PlayStation’s Days of Play sale returns, discounting games, hardware, and more

PlayStation’s Days of Play sale is back for another year of discounts—and there are some pretty cool deals to be found this time around.

Running from June 3 to 17, the sale will slash prices on all sorts of PlayStation items, including PlayStation Plus subscriptions, PlayStation Now subscriptions, headsets, clothing, gear from the PlayStation Gear Store, and plenty of games.

Days of Play returns June 3 with big savings on games for PS4 and PS VR, PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions, and more: https://t.co/aQqO6IyJKt pic.twitter.com/DYwOuq8I4W — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 22, 2020

Once the sale goes live, it will get its own dedicated area in the PlayStation Store in the U.S. Many games will receive discounts, like MLB The Show 20 at $40, Death Stranding at $30, and The Last of Us Remastered at $10.

With many people still stuck in quarantine, this sale is a good place to hunt for deals for games and hardware that’s normally priced a bit higher.

At participating retailers across the U.S. and Canada, physical items are getting decent price cuts as well. The full list of those can be found below: