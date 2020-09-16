PlayStation 5 Showcase breaks 4.5 million viewers on Twitch and YouTube

The hype levels for the new consoles releasing this fall have peaked. Sony finally revealed the price and release date for the PlayStation 5 today to more than 4.5 million live viewers.

According to Esports Charts, an average of 3.17 million people watched the event from start to finish, racking up nearly four million hours watched across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming.

YouTube made up a majority of the viewership, with more than 2.8 million people watching the showcase on the platform. Twitch peaked at 1.8 million and the numbers drop off to 11,661 on Facebook Gaming, according to Esports Charts.

The English streamers brought in the biggest numbers on all three platforms, finishing with around 2.75 million views. Spanish and French viewers took home the silver and bronze medals with 623,296 and 267,621 peaks, respectively.

The YouTube VOD for the English broadcast has already added an additional 485,000 just 30 minutes after the broadcast.

In comparison to the previous “PS5 The Future of Gaming Show,” where Sony revealed its next-gen console’s designs and gave a first look at some of the games being worked on, the showcase still doesn’t come close. More than seven million people tuned into that event, with an average of 4.46 million on all platforms.

Now that most of the information regarding the PS5 is out, it is unlikely that any Sony broadcast will hit these viewership numbers again in the near future.