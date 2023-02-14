PlayStation 5 sales just keep powering ahead while rival consoles lose their footing

The console war is everpresent in the gaming scene, and the PlayStation 5 not only seems to be leading the charge but gaining more ground. PS5’s sales have increased threefold so far this year, and it seems its rivals are having a hard time keeping up.

According to Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, the PS5’s numbers were up a whopping “202 percent compared with the year before” in the European markets.

As for its rivals, the Xbox Series S and X sales dropped 32 percent, while the Switch fell 11 percent when “compared with Jan 2022.”

Across European markets in January, PS5 sales are up 202% compared with the year before (when there were big stock shortages). PS5 was the No.1 console last month, Switch falls to No.2 (sales down 11% compared with Jan 2022), while Xbox Series S and X are No.3 (sales down 32%) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) February 13, 2023

This places the PS5 as the best-selling console so far in 2023, with the Switch falling behind, but still ahead of the Xbox Series X|S sales.

While this is an incredible achievement for Sony so far, the bane of the PS5’s sales numbers were the issues surrounding stock shortages. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made trade a nightmare early on in the PS5’s life cycle as countries created laws preventing shipments from other regions, as well as businesses struggling to stay afloat. Now avenues have opened once again for travel and trading, PS5 sales are making a comeback.

Sounds like this is a great start to 2023 for Sony, hopefully, its rivals can keep up with the pace that the PS5 is bringing. Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal might be the way the Xbox developers can claw their way back to the top of the leaderboards.