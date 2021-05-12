PlayStation 5 has 25 first-party titles in development

Sony has 25 first-party games in development for the PlayStation 5, “nearly half” of which are new IP, according to the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst.

In an interview with Wired, Hulst expanded on the PS5’s first six months and what’s coming in the future, which sounds like a lot of games developed specifically for the new next-gen console that’s still hard to find in the wild.

“There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions,” Hulst said of the first-party titles, which could still be years out. “Big, small, different genres.” A number of these games are likely with studios that Sony has partnered with, like Haven Studios’ next title.

Hulst confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West is still slated to release in 2021, but the article did not mention God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel to 2018’s hit action game. While originally announced to come out this year, it seems more and more likely that Kratos’ next adventure will be pushed into 2022 or beyond.

Some of the new games could be coming for the PS5’s upcoming VR headset, which reportedly features a 4K display, eye tracking, and haptics. The rest of the titles could range from AAA to smaller indie games.

While a lot of games are set to come out over the next few years, Sony confirmed earlier in the week that the PS5 will remain in short supply even through 2022. The company said it’s “challenging to keep up with [the] strong demand” for the PS5.