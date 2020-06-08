PlayStation 5 games reveal stream now reportedly taking place June 11

Sony’s reveal stream for PlayStation 5 games looks like it’s been rescheduled to this Thursday, June 11, according to new ads being played on Twitch.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad was among those who posted about the Twitch ad today, which has been running on various channels across the site.

Looks like a Twitch ad has leaked the new PS5 event date as June 11. pic.twitter.com/lU0kt9IJGz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 8, 2020

The ad says that the PS5 “The Future of Gaming” stream will now take place on June 11 at 3pm CT, which would line up exactly one week after it was originally supposed to take place. The stream was postponed last week after widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism began.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event schedule for June 4,” the tweet said. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Sony previously said this presentation would be about upcoming PS5 games. It’s likely that the actual console itself won’t be shown until a date later in the summer. The same goes for its price and release date.

“The Future of Gaming” will stream on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels whenever it does go live. Stay tuned for confirmation from Sony about the new start time for the event.