Players caught more than 750 million Pokémon during Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto was the first major Pokémon Go event of 2022, and with it, millions of players from around the globe revisited the second generation of Pokémon.

Now that the event is well within the rearview mirror and Pokémon Go is rolling out its next wave of content in the Season of Alola, Niantic has published details about just how successful Go Tour: Johto was.

During Go Tour: Johto, which was only a one-day event on Feb. 27, players caught a total of 750 million Pokémon. This is impressive, as the Go Fests in 2020 and 2021 recorded just under one billion and 1.5 billion Pokémon captured over their respective two-day weekend runs.

Players who participated in Go Tour: Johto also walked over 40 million kilometers combined, completing more than 100 million Field Research tasks along the way. Unfortunately, Niantic did not include further statistics like they tend to do for Go Fest, but this is likely because Go Tour was shorter.

Anyone who managed to complete the Go Tour: Johto Special Research during the event now has access to this year’s Masterwork Research, a difficult set of Special Research that can take months to complete. Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh are the central focus of the new Masterwork Research.

Additionally, Niantic has released images from the Pokémon Go Tour: Live events, which were physical events that took place on Pokémon Day in limited locations around the world. You can view them on the official Pokémon Go blog.