Players are already halfway through the Fairy-type Pokémon Go Catch Challenge

A global challenge is currently live in Pokémon Go, tasking players with capturing 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon before the challenge ends on May 9.

Unlike previous Global Challenges, the Fairy-type Catch Challenge is only being updated on the official Pokémon Go Twitter account, not in the game’s Global Challenge Arena. And in the first update since it launched, Niantic has confirmed that players have successfully reached the halfway mark after just over two days.

Trainers, you’re more than halfway done with the Fairy-type Pokémon challenge! Remind a friend to help reach the challenge’s goals by tagging them! pic.twitter.com/j639Wjevur — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 5, 2021

That means players still have roughly four days to reach that goal of 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon.

If players can successfully reach that goal, they’ll be rewarded with triple capture XP, Pancham making its Pokémon Go debut in raids, and shiny Galarian Ponyta appearing in the game for the first time. Those rewards will go live on May 11 at 10am and last until May 17 at 8pm local time.

It isn’t surprising to see that number, since the challenge is running at the same time as the Luminous Legends X event, which focuses partially on Fairy-type Pokémon. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Xerneas are among the Pokémon that were added to the game during the event and are appearing alongside other Fairy-types like Ralts and Cottonee.

At this rate, players should easily clear the final hurdle and unlock those bonuses for the second half of the Luminous Legends X event, which concludes on May 17.