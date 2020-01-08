Piplup is Pokémon Go’s January 2020 Community Day Pokémon

Niantic is kicking off the new year in style with 2020’s first Community Day in Pokémon Go—and it’s none other than Piplup.

Beginning on Jan. 19, Piplup will see increased spawns for three hours, with Northern Hemisphere countries able to catch it from 11am to 2pm and Southern Hemisphere countries getting it from 3pm to 6pm.

As with normal Community Day events, Piplup will also see increased Shiny spawns throughout the allotted time. It will also have an exclusive move when evolved into Empleon, which could tip the balance in your raid and competitive matches.

It’s worth noting that these moves can only be learned for that specific Pokémon during Community Day, so it could be the difference between success and failure in your next competitive league match.

As an added bonus for the new year, Egg Hatch distance will be reduced by 1/4 the normal amount and all lures used during the event will be active for three hours over the typical one.