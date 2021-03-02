Physical Pokémon events set to return to Australia and New Zealand this month

There will be several limitations and new health protocols.

The Pokémon Company is ready to start bringing back physical Pokémon events in a limited capacity, starting with a rollout in Australia and New Zealand on March 6.

With this announcement, Play! Pokémon competitions for TCG and VGC players, Pokémon League, and pre-release events will return to the regions.

This isn’t a full return to a normal approach for Play! Pokémon’s event schedule or strategy moving forward. TPC and its partners are simply working to slowly bring back physical events in areas it feels are safe enough to do so.

Tournament organizers and venues will need to follow special health and safety requirements due to the continued global health situation surrounding COVID-19. In-person events in other areas remain suspended, but conditions will be closely monitored as TPC prepares for future re-openings.

While those situations remain under review, Players Cup, Team Challenge, and League at Home events will continue to run for eligible players in all participating countries.

To help with that, a new Pokémon Event Manager is now live, which will help professors and tournament organizers create and track Play! Pokémon events. But it’s only available in English and continues to run with Tournament Operations Manager software.

If you live in Australia or New Zealand and want to find a Pokémon event to attend, you can use the new Event Locator. You can also read more about the Play! Pokémon COVID-19 requirements on the platform’s official website.