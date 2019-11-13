People are already streaming Pokémon Sword and Shield on Twitch

If you planned on dodging Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks by going to Twitch to watch your favorite Pokémon streamers, you might want to avoid the platform for the next couple of days.

Certain individuals have acquired the game early and they’re already streaming it.

Anyone else who’s getting the game early should avoid streaming it until the official release date, however. Twitch, Nintendo, and YouTube are taking down videos and streams that showcase Sword and Shield early.

Some data miners on YouTube also received copyright strikes for covering the leaked information last week, which can be a death sentence to content creators.

Regardless, if you don’t want to see any spoilers, you might want to avoid the Pokémon section on Twitch and other streaming platforms for the time being. Twitch is even recommending channels that are streaming the new game, which doesn’t help.

Pokémon Sword and Shield officially release on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.