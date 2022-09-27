‘Pay me back’: Sodapoppin finds—and kills—’Sliker’ in WoW Classic

Sliker was exposed last week for borrowing hundreds of thousands of dollars from fellow streamers, and even viewers. And while Sodapoppin may have been a victim at the time, he made sure that he wouldn’t be again.

Playing WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King, which launched yesterday, Soda stumbled across a familiar name in-game while he was running around doing quests with his girlfriend and VTuber Veibae.

Seeing an undead rogue with the name “Itssliker,” Soda knew what he had to do. Quickly stealthing his way to the apparent Sliker impersonator, WoW’s popular druid player opened up a vicious attack to take out a little bit of rage he had from the damage the real Sliker did to his wallet.

“My money,” he said. “Pay me back. I’ll beat it out of you.”

As he slayed the character, Itssliker repeatedly emoted at Soda’s character, “begging” him.

Last week, Soda admitted that he was among the people who gave Sliker money. Detailing the situation, Soda described an exchange of messages that led him to give him an amount of money that he did not disclose on stream.

“He got everyone,” Soda said. “It’s so surreal because he messaged me, and he was like, ‘hey man, my bank is locked,’ and I was like ‘oh, I’ve been in Japan, when my card doesn’t work or I don’t have it. Yeah, here’s some money to get you through while you’re on a trip.’ … Then he comes back a month later, and he’s like ‘hey my banks are locked.’ … I’m like, ‘I don’t believe that … no, I’m not giving you money.’”

This isn’t the first time someone has found someone trying to be Sliker in WoW Classic. Over the weekend, Soda’s roommate Nick Polom received a piece of mail from an impersonator begging him for a couple thousand gold in-game in a way that was similar to the way Soda recalled being scammed.