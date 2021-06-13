Panda win PMPL Western Europe season one, 3 teams qualify for EMEA Championship

The first season of the $150,000 PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Western Europe wrapped up today with Panda taking home the gold.

The finals went into the penultimate game to decide the champions, and Panda and Destiny were locked in a battle for the trophy. Disappointing 12th and 13th-place finishes in the last two games put Destiny in the second place on the rankings table, though.

From the 18 total matches, Panda secured a single chicken dinner, 78 kills, and 114 placement points. With this, they reached the top of the rankings table with 192 points. Second-placed Destiny earned four chicken dinners and 72 kills, but a poorer show of consistency in the remaining matches cost them the title of Western Europe champions.

The contention for the third position was also a stiff one. After 18 matches, Godsent and UDR Killers tied at 159 points. Godsent earned third, however, due to a higher number of chicken dinners.

The top three teams from this event will now advance to the PMPL EMEA season one from June 24 to 27. These are Panda, Destiny, and Godsent.

The overall standings of the PMPL Western Europe season one are as follows: