Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge

Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston.

Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all their facilities intact, some spend months attempting to climb even one rank higher through the arduous competitive ladder. Bulgarian streamer Bogur did the impossible in Overwatch, achieving the highest rank in the game with stipulations that made matchmaking significantly more difficult for himself.

Starting his disadvantaged competitive journey less than one month ago, Bogur intended to reach Grandmaster despite depraving himself of several core functions of the game. Stripping himself of the heads-up display, sound, and communication, and locking himself into only playing Winston, Bogur had no way of knowing his health, ammunition count, or the location of opponents at any given time. Also unable to communicate with his team through text or voice, games became significantly more difficult for the Twitch streamer as he prevented himself from strategizing with his randomized teammates.

Streaming his climb for almost 15 hours at a time, Bogur’s run from unranked to Grandmaster took over 80 hours in total. On Sept. 6, the avid Overwatch player’s challenge finally reached its conclusion when Bogur won the final game that pushed him over the edge and into the Grandmaster rank.

“My fucking god, we fucking did it,” Bogur exclaimed in both excitement and disbelief. “Doubters begone. Oh my fucking god, I barely ate for days. I barely slept for days. I’m in tears.” The chat exploded in support as Bogur finally saw one final promotion screen, welcoming him into the highest rank of Overwatch.

While running the gamut from unranked to Grandmaster on its own is a monumental achievement, Bogur made sure to add an exclamation point to his climb.