Overwatch League star SoOn to switch to VALORANT

Another OWL star is moving on from Overwatch.

Terence "SoOn" Tarlier, a DPS player who played for Rogue, the L.A. Valiant, the Paris Eternal, Misfits, and Team France, is making the switch to Riot's tactical shooter after parting ways with the Overwatch League's Boston Uprising earlier this month. He'll be continuing his professional career in VALORANT.

"Like I said before, I still want to compete," SoOn said in a TwitLonger. "I’ve thus decided to go into VALORANT in order to, I hope, start a new career."

SoOn was one of Overwatch's longest-tenured DPS players. He was involved in the scene before the OWL existed and has maintained a position over the course of the four seasons he was in the OWL.

While he never maintained the success he had with pre-OWL Rogue, simply being in the league from the beginning is an accomplishment in itself.

SoOn is the latest in a long line of Overwatch players who have made the switch to VALORANT. FaZe Clan, one of North America's dominant teams, is mostly comprised of former OWL stars. Arguably the highest-profile recent move has been T1 snagging Lee “ANS” Seon-Chang, another one of Overwatch's best DPS players.

With VALORANT as wide open as it is due to the COVID-19 pandemic destroying any hope of LAN competitions, it's hard to see SoOn not at least getting a look from many major VALORANT teams. There will undoubtedly be an adjustment period, but former Overwatch DPS players have proven their worth in Riot's new title—and given time, SoOn could be the next.

