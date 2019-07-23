All of the Overwatch League roster changes heading into stage 4

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch League returns for its fourth and final stage of the season later this week. Stage four will look a little different compared to previous stages with the league implementing role queue, weekly one-vs-one duels, and a new Match of the Week format.

But those aren’t the only changes coming to the league when stage four kicks off. With only five weeks left in the regular season, teams are in a desperate race to secure a spot in the league’s playoffs. A few of the league’s contenders have opted to redesign their rosters to gear up for the final stage of the season.

Here’s the full list of roster changes that have taken place since the stage three playoffs.

July 14

Washington Justice sign the European tank duo of off-tank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd and main tank Lukas “LullSiSH” Wiklund.

July 15

Former Toronto Defiant DPS Lee “Stellar” Do-hyung comes out of retirement to join the Boston Uprising.

July 17

Seoul Dynasty DPS Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom announced that he’ll be taking an indefinite break from the Overwatch League stage in stage four and won’t compete with the team for the rest of the year.

Philadelphia Fusion trade main tank Joona “Fragi” Laine to the Guangzhou Charge in exchange for DPS Finley “Kyb” Adisi.

Los Angeles Gladiators sell off-tank Kim “Bischu” Hyung-seok to the Guangzhou Charge.

July 19

Shanghai Dragons acquire flex support Kim “Izayaki” Min-chul from the Los Angeles Valiant.

Overwatch League stage four begins on July 25.