Overwatch, F1 2020, and Wreckfest are free-to-play with Xbox Live Gold this weekend

Overwatch: Origins Edition, Wreckfest, and F1 2020 will be free to play this weekend with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting today, Microsoft announced.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have until Sunday, Aug. 23 to try out the games. To download them on your console, click on the Gold member area on the home dashboard of your Xbox One.

Players can even participate in the in-game event called Overwatch Summer Games, which will be live until Aug. 25. All progress items earned during the trial will carry over if you purchase the game.

This is an opportunity for several people to play these games for the first time if they haven’t already. After this free-to-play event ends, there will be a limited-time discount on each title. Here are the discounts and prices:

Overwatch: Legendary Edition at 67-percent off: $19.80

F1 2020: Seventy Edition at 30-percent off: $41.99

F1 2020: Deluxe Schumacher Edition at 30-percent off: $48.99

Wreckfest: Standard Edition at 30-percent off: $27.99

Wreckfest: Digital Deluxe at 30-percent off: $41.99

Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. The players each chose a hero to play as their character and compete in a team of six members to defend and secure control points.

F1 2020 is this year’s Formula 1 video game. It’s the 13th title in the franchise and allows players to manage a racing team, as well as drive in a competition.

Wreckfest is another racing video game, but this one focuses on the violence. It features banger racing and demolition derby and includes a career mode, multiplayer, and custom events.