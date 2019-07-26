Overflow joins Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Overflow is a seven-cost Druid spell. It restores five Health to all characters and Draws five cards. It’s incredibly expensive, but its effect could be well worth it.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sprint has a similar cost and effect and has featured prominently in Rogue. Overflow is a slow card and will likely fit in a control-based deck. It could also easily be used to counter aggro. If the Druid player is on the backfoot by turn six or seven, this card has the potential to put them back into an advantageous position.

In the perfect scenario, Overflow would work hand in hand with a Heal focused Druid deck. The exact cards it would synergize with are unclear at this point, but Druid has multiple choices when it comes to healing. Lucentbark is also a possible candidate to go alongside this card.

Overflow will be available to play with the release of Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion on Aug. 6