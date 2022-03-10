Oricorio dances into Pokémon Go with revamped Festival of Colors event

For the first time, players around the world will be able to take part in the Festival of Colors in Pokémon Go when Niantic rolls out a new event themed around the popular Hindu celebration.

Running from March 15 to 20, players will see Oricorio, the Dancing Pokémon, appearing in its various Styles depending on where you encounter it in the world, along with other bonuses and boosted encounters.

This is the second time a Festival of Colors event has run in Pokémon Go, though the 2021 iteration was a regional-exclusive event for India with only a few global bonuses. Now, the majority of the event has been tailored to run globally, while India gets a few exclusive bonuses this time around.

Oricorio is making its Pokémon Go debut during this event, and will be one of several Pokémon that are available around the world, but has region-locked forms. Each of Oricorio’s four Styles will appear in only one regional location, though catching any Oricorio will count toward research tasks involving the Pokémon.

Baile Style Oricorio – Europe, the Middle East, Africa

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio – Americas

Pa’u Style Oricorio – African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands

Sensu Style Oricorio – Asia-Pacific region

A new Collection Challenge will be live throughout the event, tasking players with catching several Pokémon appearing at increased rates, such as Gligar and Croagunk. New avatar items and Field Research will be available for all players, too.

Additionally, players in India will have a Regional Challenge to catch a collective 2 million Pokémon and a Regional Event Box including a Lucky Egg, a Lure Module, a Rainy Lure Module, and a Mossy Lure Module available for 125 PokéCoins.