ORDER becomes official partners with Riot, has exclusive rights to all TFT esports events in Oceania until 2023

Australian esports organization ORDER has revealed today that it will be expanding upon its long-running partnership with Riot Games by signing on as the official partner for the Oceanic Teamfight Tactics esports scene.

ORDER is acquiring the exclusive rights to all TFT esports events in the region until mid-way through 2023, or until Set Eight. This news will come as a great relief to many in the scene who see the work of ORDER as being the foundation of a rapidly growing and thriving local esports ecosystem.

Since taking over in Set Four, ORDER has provided avenues for Oceanic players to get to the world stage, with each champion, both Razza and Escha, making the top eight at the world championship since the partnership began.

ORDER Riot Games

🤝

OCE @TFT esports

until mid-2023



Read more at https://t.co/f5KGEkrGIM pic.twitter.com/Jwxgs7ozSi — Teamfight Tactics by ORDER (@ocetft) January 10, 2022

“We’re thrilled to expand the highly successful partnership between ORDER and Riot Games which began with the very first Ignition Series in the Oceanic VALORANT Open, signing on to run TFT esports in Oceania through until the end of Set Eight in 2023,” said Josh Swift, the head of events at ORDER.

“After the Galaxies Championship, ORDER worked hard to improve the competitive scene in Oceania and across Fates and Reckoning we continued to work hard to bring the best possible experience to competitors,” he added.

ORDER and Riot are currently mid-way through hosting the TFT Gizmos and Gadgets Oceanic Series, which began Nov. 17 and runs all the way through Set Six and its mid-set expansion, before culminating in the Regional Finals that are set to take place between March 25 to 27.

The next event in this series is the Challenger Series event, which is a closed, invitation-only tournament where the 16 top-ranked players on the ladder will compete over two days for automatic qualification through to the Mid-Set Invitational. The event will be held from Jan. 15 to 16 and has a $1,200 AUD prize pool.

ORDER will be providing coverage of the major events along the Gizmos and Gadgets series over on Twitch.