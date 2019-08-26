Order adds Ustilo to CS:GO lineup to replace Ins

Australian esports organization Order has acquired CS:GO veteran Karlo “Ustilo” Pivac to replace the departing Joshua “Ins” Potter. Ustilo most recently played for FaZe Clan at IEM Sydney as a substitute, but he’s also been a part of Tainted Minds and Renegades in the past.

Order has long played second fiddle in Australian CS:GO to the Chiefs and Grayhound. The organization has gone through a slow phase of rebuilding recently, replacing Charlie “zeph” Dodd with Matthew “Valiance” Hartrick and now Ins with Ustilo.

Ustilo will bring highly-coveted international experience to Order. The 26-year-old has played at multiple big tournaments, including ESL One Cologne, IEM Katowice, and FACEIT London with Renegades.

Ins is expected to join Grayhound after Erdenetsogt “erkaSt” Gantugla’s Australian visa wasn’t renewed. This will likely force the talented rifler to return home to Mongolia after the StarLadder Berlin Major.