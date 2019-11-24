OGE unbanned from Twitch after 3 days

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Los Angeles Gladiators main tank Son “OGE” Min-Seok is back on Twitch after receiving a three-day ban following a controversy with streamer Flocculency.

OGE received the ban after he linked Flocculency’s Twitch channel to his chat in response to comments asking who had reported him in a previous Overwatch match. The main tank’s viewers then flooded her channel and left transphobic comments in her chat, forcing her to limit comments to subscriber-only.

Twitch Partner Bans on Twitter ✅ Twitch Partner “OGE_ow” has been unbanned after 3 days, 1 hour, 2 minutes! ✅ https://t.co/mmTug9UcvW #twitch #unban #partner #twitchpartner 🏵️

The two had played on the same team in a bad Overwatch match, after which OGE was informed by a friend that he had been reported. Flocculency claimed OGE had called her a man during the game and made other transphobic comments on his stream. Both streamers deleted their VODs following the controversy. OGE later appealed to Twitch to get his VOD back, although the company was unable to do so.

OGE and Flocculency later sorted out the situation on Twitter. Flocculency claimed she was unaware who reported the main tank or why he received a ban on Twitch.

Related: Dafran has been unbanned from Twitch

Following the end of the Overwatch League’s second season, OGE parted ways with his former team, the Dallas Fuel, and signed with the Los Angeles Gladiators. The league returns for season three Feb. 8 with the match between the Paris Eternal and the Toronto Defiant at 1pm CT.