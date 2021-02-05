Oceanic TFT Fates Regional Series welcomes Optus as presenting partner

Optus will help with coverage and promotion of the tournament series.

Optus, Australia’s second-largest telecommunications company, is continuing its effort to grow regional esports by participating in the Oceanic Teamfight Tactics Fates Regional Series.

Australian esports organization ORDER, the host of the TFT series, has unveiled Optus as the presenting partner. Bringing yet another big-name sponsor into the local esports fold is sure to give more attention to the region’s TFT qualifiers, which will see two fierce Aussie competitors travel abroad to compete for an international title.

We're proud to welcome @Optus onboard as the presenting partner for the Oceanic @TFT Fates Regional Series!



Our website has also been revamped with a fresh, new makeover – check it out for more information!https://t.co/FA0PtAuAKH pic.twitter.com/5F7Jks197z — ORDER (@ORDER_army) February 5, 2021

Owned by Singaporean telecommunications company Singtel, Optus has been a great boon for the local esports scene, bringing resources and money to Aussie organizations like The Chiefs and Legacy Esports.

Optus also helped fund the inaugural year of the hugely popular PVP esports Championship in Singapore, which is a multi-title regional league with a prize pool of over $300,000.

Now backed by an impressive list of sponsors, the Oceanic TFT Fates Regional Series returns once again this weekend for the second round of open tournament play, which is open for anyone of any skill level to participate in.

For full details on how to play in the tournament series or for further information on Optus’ expansion of esports in Australia, visit the OCE TFT website.