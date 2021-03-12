NVIDIA Reflex live on Overwatch PTR

After successfully integrating into Rainbow Six Siege’s test server in February, Nvidia’s Reflex technology is now live on the Overwatch Public Test Region (PTR).

Nvidia Reflex is the company’s newest technology that reduces system latency, giving competitive players the most precise experience possible. This technology is said to help players identify threats faster and give them a bump in precision.

Reflex doesn’t achieve the same results across the board and Nvidia’s initial testing in Overwatch looks to provide the best results thus far. Nvidia reports up to a 50-percent decrease in system latency with Reflex active in Overwatch, with the most impressive reduction being recorded using a mid-range GTX 1660 Super.

Users with a 900 series GPU and above can take advantage of Reflex on the Overwatch PTR today. Be sure to download the latest Nvidia drivers beforehand, though. Once the newest driver has been downloaded, head to the Display Options menu and toggle NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency.

While results will likely vary from system to system, Reflex shows a lot of promise. Being implemented in games like Siege, Overwatch, Apex Legends, and other popular esports titles paints Reflex as a forward-thinking technology capable of becoming the new normal as it continues to add more compatible titles.