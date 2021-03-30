NVIDIA Reflex lands on Rainbow Six Siege live server

After a brief stint on the Rainbow Six Siege test server, Nvidia’s Reflex technology hit the live server today.

Nvidia Reflex reduces system latency to give competitive players the immediacy of information they need to succeed. Staying one step ahead of the competition is crucial in any title, but it’s especially important for competitive players. The company claims that its new tech will help players line up shots and identify targets easier.

Not every game works with Reflex in the same capacity and results vary depending on the game and graphics card. Each game and graphics card functions differently, making Reflex’s results fluctuate depending on your hardware and game of choice. Because of these differences, comparing Nvidia’s initial test results using Reflex in Siege to its findings with Overwatch may not be the best way to gauge Reflex’s effectiveness.

Image via NVIDIA

Nvidia reports up to a 30-percent drop in system latency in Rainbow Six Siege with Reflex active, with the most impressive reduction occurring when using a midrange GTX 1660 Super. Other higher-end GPUs can still benefit from Reflex, but it looks like midrange and older cards will see the biggest bumps in performance.

Anyone with a 900 series GPU and above can start using Reflex in Siege today. All that’s required is to download the latest Nvidia driver, head to the Display options menu, and toggle NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency.

Reflex’s results will vary from system to system, but tech like this presents an interesting prospect for competitive gaming. As companies like Nvidia and Razer continue trying to drop system latency to the lowest possible value, some hardcore players may notice an improvement in their performance—though more testing is required.

