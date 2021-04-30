Nubia’s RedMagic 6 Pro lets players enjoy the best of mobile gaming on a powerful and affordable device

Top of the line features will let you immerse yourself in any type of game on the go.

This article is proudly sponsored by Nubia

The Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro provides players with an unrivaled gaming experience by giving them access to all of the biggest and best elements of mobile gaming on a powerful and adaptive device.

With a focus on providing the best experience for mobile gaming, the Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro is perfect for tackling any mobile title, whether it be a high octane racing game, an intense shooter, or an expansive RPG.

For shooters like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, the device’s super-fast 500Hz touch sampling display and 400Hz touch sampling shoulder triggers give players snappy response times that can reach as low as eight milliseconds.

Those built-in shoulder trigger buttons provide the ability to use controller-like layouts at any time regardless of what game you’re playing. They have various special features and can be mapped to any on screen actions your game has, be it aiming down sites and shooting in a FPS game like PUBG or hitting the smaller, hard to hit summoner abilities in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

And for more story and exploration driven games like Genshin Impact, the Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro also uses DTS Ultra X surround sound to accurately simulate directional sound. This will let you get fully immersed in any game, or other media you are experiencing, whether you are using headphones or just sitting on your couch using the built-in speakers.

Internally, the Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro runs with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 16GBs of RAM, a hybrid ICE 6.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System, and the first 165Hz refresh rate screen on mobile. The refresh rate of the 6.8” AMOLED display is also adaptive and adjusts itself between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 165Hz to ensure a comfortable experience for every game and to save battery life.

The device has a 5050mAh battery and comes with a 30W quick charger but the device can support up to 66W quick charging. When connected to a power source, it is also possible to set the RedMagic 6 Pro to charge separately so it is giving the phone power without charging the battery, which helps save on the overall lifespan of the battery by minimizing its use.

Alongside the combination of seven different cooling technologies that help transfer and disperse the heat away from the CPU in order to keep the core temperature lower, players can enjoy nonstop gameplay without needing to take a break like with other smartphones.

Overall, Nubia’s RedMagic 6 Pro provides console-like gaming experiences without the need for additional accessories, with snappy response times from both the touch display and shoulder trigger buttons that can give players an edge on their competition. It is all brought together with the smooth and immersive gaming and entertainment experience provided at half the cost of most iPhone models.

You can learn more about Nubia’s RedMagic 6 Series on the product’s official RedMagic website.