Nubia’s RedMagic 6 Pro is a powerful and adaptive way to enjoy the best of mobile gaming

With powerful internal performance and a customizable user experience, the RedMagic 6 Pro is perfect for any type of gaming on the go.

This article is proudly sponsored by Nubia

The Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro provides players with an unrivaled gaming experience by giving them access to all of the biggest and best elements of mobile gaming on a powerful and adaptive device.

Running with a focus on providing the best experience for mobile gaming, the RedMagic 6 Pro mixes strong internal performance, reasonable pricing, and software that lets players customize their experience.

This is Nubia’s fifth series of phones in this series, having launched the original RedMagic as the world’s first gaming smartphone featuring a cooling system back in 2018.

The RedMagic 6 Pro runs with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 16GBs of RAM, a hybrid ICE 6.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System, and the first 165Hz refresh rate screen on mobile. Performing up to 20 percent more than previous models and smoother than ever before thanks to these upgrades, the RedMagic 6 Pro takes performance to the next level and beyond.

It also has a 5050mAh battery with a 30W quick charger that can support up to 66W quick charging. When connected to a power source, it is also possible to set the RedMagic 6 Pro to charge separately so it is giving the phone power without charging the battery. This helps to save on the overall lifespan of the battery by literally using it less and keeping the battery temperature down. A great feature for playing games for hours on end. and a 64-megapixel camera.

Nubia not only worked on the internals of the RedMagic 6 Pro to make the device perfect for on-the-go gaming, but the phone’s external design and its customizable interface plays a big role in that too.

With each device, the RedMagic 6 Pro has built-in shoulder trigger buttons that function just like they would on a typical gaming controller like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense. They are fully customizable with a 400Hz touch sampling rate to ensure the experience is just right for you.

There is even a dedicated Gamespace mode you can activate using a switch on the phone. This allows you to organize your games, fine-tune performance settings, monitor stats, and more.

Additionally, the RedMagic 6 Pro uses DTS Ultra X surround sound, which gives it the ability to accurately simulate directional sound, which will let you get fully immersed in any game or movie you are experiencing.

All of these features combined along with the device’s super-fast 500Hz touch sampling display and 400Hz touch sampling shoulder triggers makes the RedMagic 6 Pro perfect for playing shooters like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile or other titles like League of Legends: Wild Rift and Genshin Impact. The refresh rate of the 6.8” AMOLED display is also adaptive and adjusts itself between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 165Hz to ensure a comfortable experience for every game and to save on battery life.

