NRG’s Zayt wins $500,000 Twitch Rivals’ Fortnite Charity Showdown

Williams “Zayt” Aubin and his team of players selected from the Fortnite community at large won yesterday’s Charity Showdown run by Twitch Rivals featuring a $500,000 prize pool.

Zayt was one of 20 team captains for the North American split of the event and his victory solidified a $125,000 contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The tournament was made unique by having pros select players from the Fortnite community based on a qualification process earlier this week. Players who impressed the streamers involved were recruited to be a part of a four-man squad.

With charity being the emphasis of the event, every team was rewarded with a payout to their selected charity. Second place received $75,000 and the prizing scaled down from there with the teams coming in 11th through 20th getting $5,000 for their charity of choice.

In second place, Hippie Habitat’s chose to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The third-place team run by Tim “Bizzle” Miller raised $60,000 for Angela’s House, an organization that supports medically fragile children.

Zayt has earned over $1 million in prize money from Fortnite, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the duo competition at the Fortnite World Cup in July. Other notable influencers who competed in the competition included SypherPK and Liquid’s Ryan “Chap” Chaplo.

During this tournament, Zayt streamed for five hours, recording 7,294 unique viewers and averaging 472, with a peak of 1,134. The official Twitch Rivals page, however, recorded a stronger audience with an average of 6,213 viewers and a max of 11,245.