Noxcrew announces Minecraft Championships (MCC) Pride 2021, partners with YouTube Gaming and The Trevor Project

Some familiar faces will help raise money for a good cause.

Noxcrew has revealed the date for the next Minecraft Championships (MCC) event, MCC Pride 2021.

MCC Pride 2021, which looks like it will be run outside of the numbered MCC events, will be hosted in partnership with YouTube Gaming and The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth, as a special event on June 26.

Viewers will not only be able to watch many of their favorite content creators compete, but they can also donate to The Trevor Project throughout the show. YouTube Gaming will also be donating $100,000 as part of the charity event.

Noxcrew is teasing that it will be working with many familiar faces and some to be announced surprise guests to make MCC Pride “the most memorable championships yet.”

MCC Pride 2021 will run on June 26 at 2pm CT. More details about the event, teams, and games will be revealed in the coming weeks.