Nova Esports take home over $600K after winning the PEL Season 3

Defending PUBG Mobile world champions Nova Esports have been crowned the winners of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) season three. The PEL is played on Peacekeeper Elite, the Chinese remake of PUBG Mobile.

Nova Esports didn’t have the most impressive start to the PEL finals and could only score 26 points in the first day. This saw the team place 13th after five matches. They made a comeback on the second day, though, and got two first-place and a second-place finish, along with a staggering 39 kills. On the back of such an amazing performance, the team jumped from 13th to second place in the overall standings by the end of day two. They were trailing Team Chosen, who displayed tremendous consistency throughout the competition.

Nova Esports won the PEL, however, after a terrible final day by Team Chosen, who could only collect 25 points. This gave Nova a shot at first place to finish at the top with 210 points, just five ahead of The Chosen.

The third season of the PEL had a total prize pool of 15 million Chinese Yuan (about $2.3 million). Nova have pocketed 4.14 million Chinese Yuan (about $642,000) of this for becoming the champions.

With this victory, Nova has become the first-placed team in the PEL championship points table, per Liquipedia. Each of the four seasons of the PEL in 2021 grants championship points. The top two teams with the most points after all four seasons will represent China at the $6 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

Here are the overall standings of the PEL season three finals:

Nova Esports: 210 points The Chosen: 205 points Royal Never Give Up: 194 points ShowTime: 186 points Tong Jia Bao Esports: 166 points Team Game: 166 points Four Angry Men: 159 points Titan Esports Club: 157 points Regans Gaming: 154 points Six Two Eight: 138 points LGD Gaming: 130 points TeamPai: 127 points All Gamers: 125 points Team Weibo: 124 points Still Moving Under Gunfire: 103 points

The PEL season four should kick off in a few weeks. Details about it haven’t been revealed yet.