Nintendo Switch tops US sales charts in February

The Nintendo Switch continued its dominance on the sales charts into February—partially because Sony’s and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles just can’t seem to meet demands.

The gaming industry continues to soar across hardware and software with the U.S. spending $4.6 billion, according to GameSpot, via market research group NPD. That’s up 35 percent compared to last year.

Whether it was unit or dollar sales, the Switch led the charge. Nintendo’s hybrid console’s sales were “the highest for any hardware platform in a Feburary month since the Nintendo Wii in February 2009,” according to NPD. The month’s results mean the Switch is now Nintendo’s second-best-selling console in the region, trailing only the Wii.

Sony’s PS5 was the “biggest console launch ever” for the company and it hasn’t let up after four months on the market. Coming in second after the Switch for February, NPD said the next-gen machine is the fastest-selling hardware platform ever in the U.S., despite its chronic unavailability—a problem shared with the competing Xbox Series X.

When it comes to games, the Switch’s new first-party exclusive, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, was the best-selling title across all platforms, likely buoying console sales as well. Its first-place ranking is made more impressive since digital sales were apparently unaccounted for. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came in second, followed by Persona 5 Strikers.

